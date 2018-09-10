Bills' Shaq Lawson: Hamstring injury
Lawson suffered a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.
The game was well out of hand when Lawson left so we won't know more about his injury until the team resumes its weekly routine and prep for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Lawson registered just one tackle and one pass defensed before the injury took place.
