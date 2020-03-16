Bills' Shaq Lawson: Headed to Miami
Lawson is slated to sign a three-year deal with the Dolphins worth $30 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 25-year-old defensive end recorded 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 15 games for the Bills last year. The looming addition of the 2016 first-rounder should provide a nice boost to Miami's pass rush in 2020 and beyond.
