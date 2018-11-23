Bills' Shaq Lawson: Health trending up
Coach Sean McDermott said Lawson (elbow) will practice Friday and should be good to play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Chris Brown of the Bills' official sitereports.
We'd expect the 2016 first-rounder to still receive a questionable designation and he could even be limited Friday, but this is a much better turn after Lawson couldn't practice at all Wednesday. With Trent Murphy (knee) also trending toward playing, the Bills may get to enjoy their healthiest defensive line in quite some time, though if Murphy plays that will likely mean less snaps for Lawson, who's been playing great in the former's absence.
