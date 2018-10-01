Bills' Shaq Lawson: Healthy return
Lawson, playing for the first time since Week 1 after sitting out two games with a hamstring injury, logged three tackles during Sunday's loss to the Packers.
With starting defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy playing so well of late, the Bills through a twist into the game plan and predominantly used Lawson -- normally a pass rusher -- as an interior lineman to spell starters Kyle Williams and Star Lotulelei. That plan worked well even though the Bills got destroyed, though Lawson said after the game he expects to be worked more outside more in the future. Since he's not really a starter, this could be a way to get him on the field more if the four regulars stay healthy. Lawson saw action on 33 percent of defensive snaps, meaning his three-tackle production was decent given he only saw 25 plays.
