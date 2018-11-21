Lawson will miss Wednesday's practice after suffering an elbow injury Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott is calling Lawson day-to-day. Lawson has stepped it up lately in the three games starter Trent Murphy (knee) has been forced to miss, with 13 tackles over those three games to go with a sack and a pass defensed, plus a lot of praise from the coaching staff. Murphy is back practicing on a limited basis, so the next couple days will shed more light on what the Buffalo defensive line will look like for Week 12.