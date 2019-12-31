According to coach Sean McDermott, Lawson (hamstring) will get "a little bit of work in" at Tuesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Lawson will participate in his first bit of practice since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 16. His practice status should clear things up as the week goes on, but with the Bills now in playoff mode, Lawson will likely play if he is able to log multiple limited sessions.