Lawson finished Sunday's loss to the Chargers with four solo tackles and a sack.

Lawson's recorded his third sack of the season and first since Week 3. The 23-year-old saw 50 snaps (68.0 percent) on defense. He will look to start a sack streak in the Bills' Week 12 contest against the Chiefs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories