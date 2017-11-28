Bills' Shaq Lawson: Minor punishment Sunday
Lawson didn't start Sunday against the Chiefs due to a disciplinary matter that coach Sean McDermott said is between him and the player, The Buffalo News reports.
That's actually good news for those in deep IDP leagues that own Lawson, as the original thought was that the second-year player might be losing a hold on his starting job to Eddie Yarbrough. It sounds like the disciplinary matter is in the past, as Lawson ended up playing two-thirds of the defensive snaps and recorded four tackles. Lawson's potential remains high, though his total of three sacks at this stage of the season remains pretty disappointing.
