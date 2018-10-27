Bills' Shaq Lawson: More opportunity
Lawson's teammate Trent Murphy has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Patriots due to a knee injury.
Lawson has played in five games this season and has seen between 19 and 35 snaps in all of them as the No. 3 defensive end used to spell Murphy and Jerry Hughes. It looks like he'll get more of a chance to shine against Tom Brady's squad in prime time, so it'll be interesting to see what the 2016 first-rounder does with it. Lawson's 2018 play has been regarded well by the coaching staff following two disappointing seasons to begin his career, though his seven tackles and 1.0 sacks at nearly the halfway point shows the praise is somewhat relative. We'll see if he can take his game up another notch working under a full snap count.
