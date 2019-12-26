Play

Lawson is not participating in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Lawson appears to be nursing a hamstring injury sustained during Week 16's loss to New England. The 25-year-old will likely need to upgrade his activity in Friday's practice in order to have any shot at facing the Jets on Sunday.

