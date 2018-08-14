Bills' Shaq Lawson: Opportunity knocking
Lawson continues to perform well with starting defensive end Trent Murphy struggling with a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I thought he did a really good job with the snaps that he had in the first preseason game," said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. "Shaq should have more of an opportunity in this next preseason game with the starters expected to play a little bit longer. We're not sure about Trent's availability at this point. But he's handled things well with all the conjecture about what this year means for him. It seems to me that he's blocked the noise out. He's focused on this opportunity that he has, and he wants to do the best he can. He's had a good camp at this point."
Lawson has been somewhat of a bust after being a first-rounder in 2016 -- part of it due to injuries -- but he reportedly recommitted himself to being in better shape all offseason and the coaching staff has been praising him all summer. Even if Murphy gets healthy, Lawson might be working his way into a regular rotation at defensive end between himself, Murphy and Jerry Hughes.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...