Lawson continues to perform well with starting defensive end Trent Murphy struggling with a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I thought he did a really good job with the snaps that he had in the first preseason game," said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. "Shaq should have more of an opportunity in this next preseason game with the starters expected to play a little bit longer. We're not sure about Trent's availability at this point. But he's handled things well with all the conjecture about what this year means for him. It seems to me that he's blocked the noise out. He's focused on this opportunity that he has, and he wants to do the best he can. He's had a good camp at this point."

Lawson has been somewhat of a bust after being a first-rounder in 2016 -- part of it due to injuries -- but he reportedly recommitted himself to being in better shape all offseason and the coaching staff has been praising him all summer. Even if Murphy gets healthy, Lawson might be working his way into a regular rotation at defensive end between himself, Murphy and Jerry Hughes.