Lawson (groin) will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Lawson has been having a big camp as he tried to hit the ground running for what will hopefully be his first full NFL season after being limited to 10 games in 2016, but the groin injury has set him back all week and the team isn't prepared to push things in just the first preseason contest.

