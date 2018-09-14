Lawson (hamstring) missed practice for the third straight day Friday and will not play Sunday against the Chargers, the Bills' official site reports.

Even though he's not a true starter, Lawson had earned extra playing time with a good summer and preseason, but he'll have to take a step back for at least one game. Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy will be counted on for more snaps as the Bills try to stop the Chargers' potent offense.