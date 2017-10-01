Bills' Shaq Lawson: Out for Week 4
Lawson (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Lawson had been considered a game-time decision leading up to the contest, but ultimately wasn't able to give it a go. The Bills' pass rush will suffer without him, but at least the team gets Marcell Dareus back for the defense, one that has been strong all season yet will have its hands full against Atlanta's lethal attack.
