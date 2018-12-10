Lawson had two tackles and two passes defensed in Sunday's loss to the Jets. He played 28 defensive snaps.

With Trent Murphy healthy again, the two are sharing snaps at defensive end while Jerry Hughes sees the most playing time on the other side. Lawson has played well this season, especially during Murphy's absences, but if he's not getting a full snap share he's not IDP worthy. That said, this has turned into the best season of the previously disappointing 2016 first-rounder's career, so he may have put himself back into the team's long-term plans for 2019 and beyond.