Bills' Shaq Lawson: Placed on IR
Lawson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
After being considered week-to-week, Lawson's status quickly changed and the defensive end's 2017 season is officially over after having his ankle rolled up on the goal line. Lawson ends the season with a team-high four sacks, and the Bills promoted defensive end Cap Capi to take his spot on the active roster.
