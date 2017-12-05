Lawson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

After being considered week-to-week, Lawson's status quickly changed and the defensive end's 2017 season is officially over after having his ankle rolled up on the goal line. Lawson ends the season with a team-high four sacks, and the Bills promoted defensive end Cap Capi to take his spot on the active roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories