Lawson recorded three tackles (two solo), including a sack, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Lawson got the start Sunday while Trent Murphy (knee) was held out. The result was Lawson's second sack of the year and second pass defensed. He's been a capable defender but hasn't put up big numbers to warrant much IDP consideration. He'll look to build off of Sunday's game in Week 12, when Buffalo plays Jacksonville following its bye.