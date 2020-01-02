Lawson (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game in Houston.

Three straight practices -- even on a limited level -- usually spells for a player suiting up come game time, so we'd be pretty surprised if Lawson is unable to go for such a big contest. He's been strong lately with at least a half-sack in four of his last six outings, and anything he can do to disrupt a dangerous Deshaun Watson will go a long way toward the Bills trying to advance to the divisional round.