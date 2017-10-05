Play

Lawson (groin), who was a limited participant Wednesday, practiced fully Thursday.

It looks like the Bills will get their second-year pass rusher back this week following a one-game absence, where he'll shoot for his third sack of the season against the Bengals and Andy Dalton. We'll see if Lawson gets a questionable status or no injury designation at all following Friday's practice.

