Lawson (personal) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Lawson was excused from practice Thursday and Friday for personal reasons, but it won't impact his availability for Sunday's contest. The 25-year-old should fill his usual role as a rotational defensive end for the Bills in Week 9.

