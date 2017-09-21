Play

Lawson, who missed Wednesday's practice with a nerve contusion in his foot, was able to participate on a limited basis Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Lawson made it through most of the game last week and produced his first sack of the season, and it's looking like the Bills will have their key second-year man back for this week's challenge against the Broncos.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories