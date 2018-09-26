Bills' Shaq Lawson: Returns to practice following lengthy absence
Lawson (hamstring) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
This is Lawson's first practice since getting hurt in the Week 1 loss to the Ravens. Coach Sean McDermott sounded positive toward Lawson's chances of suiting up this week in Green Bay, though we'll first need to see how he holds up during a (mostly) full week of practice. The Bills put forth a great pass rush in upsetting the Vikings in Week 3, so having Lawson back out there can only help as they try and do the same with a gimpy Aaron Rodgers. Lawson will be even more needed if Trent Murphy (ankle, limited) is unable to perform at full capacity.
