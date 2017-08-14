Play

Lawson (groin) was able to participate in part of Sunday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

He missed some of the drills so apparently the starting DE isn't all the way back after missing Thursday's preseason opener, but it sounds as if the team has an eye on him being healthy soon.

