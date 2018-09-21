Bills' Shaq Lawson: Ruled out Week 3
Lawson (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Lawson has yet to participate at practice since suffering the hamstring injury in the season opener, so this isn't exactly surprising. The 24-year-old will look to return next week for the Week 4 matchup with the Packers. Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy should be more heavily relied upon at defensive end this week for the Bills.
