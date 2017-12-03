Lawson (ankle) was wearing a walking boot as he left the locker room following the Bills' loss to the Patriots on Sunday, Matthew Fairburn of Syracuse.com reports.

Lawson was carted to the locker room with the ankle injury and was designated questionable to return, but never appeared to retake the field. The walking boot is never a good sign, but is often a precautionary measure utilized by teams, so his status for Week 14 may not become clear until the Bills take the practice field this week.