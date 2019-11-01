Bills' Shaq Lawson: Still away from team
Lawson (personal) was excused from practice for a second straight day Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott expects to have the defensive end available for Sunday's game against Washington, though we'll see if Lawson gets a questionable designation when the final injury report comes out. Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy and rookie Darryl Johnson would all get a small spike in play count if for some reason Lawson doesn't meet his coach's expectations for availability.
