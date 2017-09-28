Play

Lawson was limited in Thursday's practice after suffering a groin injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Lawson just returned in Week 3 after nursing a nerve contusion in his foot, but he's back on the injury report again. Suffering an injury this late in the week surely doesn't do Lawson any favors, but he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons until another update is published.

