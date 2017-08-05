Lawson suffered a groin injury during Friday's training camp session, but believes the injury is minor, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Based on several reports, Lawson has been the defensive MVP of camp, so we imagine plenty are hoping this is only a one- or two-day injury.

