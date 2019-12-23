Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Lawson is dealing with an unspecified injury coming out of Saturday's loss to the Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Lawson had two solo tackles and played his usual workload (66 percent of defensive snaps), so it's unclear how and when he sustained the injury. The 25-year-old's status should be updated further when the Bills release their official injury report later in the week.