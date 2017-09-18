Bills' Shaq Lawson: Suffers nerve contusion
Lawson suffered a nerve contusion during Sunday's loss in Carolina, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott sounded like the injury was getting better quickly, though we'll see what Lawson's practice status looks like once Wednesday rolls around. The second-year player posted his first sack of 2017 in the loss -- one of six times the Bills dropped Cam Newton -- to go with five total tackles.
