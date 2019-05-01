The Bills plan not to exercise the fifth-year option on Lawson's rookie contract before Friday's deadline, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

That means Lawson, who would have been scheduled to make nearly $10 million in 2020, is entering a contract year and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. While it's possible the two sides could come to an agreement before next offseason to keep Lawson in Buffalo at a lower price, the Clemson product might prefer to bet on himself to improve his production as a pass rusher. In so doing, Lawson could maximize his earnings within a pass-first league that seemingly values edge players more and more each year.