Bills' Shaq Lawson: Third sack in 2019
Lawson recorded two tackles and one sack during Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Bills.
The biggest stat of Lawson's night might actually be his 43 defensive snaps, which significantly outmeasured that of Trent Murphy (34). One game isn't enough to draw any conclusions, but it will certainly be worth keeping an eye on the division of playing time between these two players moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...