Lawson recorded two tackles and one sack during Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Bills.

The biggest stat of Lawson's night might actually be his 43 defensive snaps, which significantly outmeasured that of Trent Murphy (34). One game isn't enough to draw any conclusions, but it will certainly be worth keeping an eye on the division of playing time between these two players moving forward.

