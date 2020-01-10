Bills' Shaq Lawson: Tough decision for Buffalo
Lawson will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
Lawson has never lived up to his first-round billing as the 19th overall pick in 2016, but he's also slowly gotten better each season as well. The defensive end just finished his fourth pro season, registering a career-high 6.5 sacks to go with 32 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. We imagine the Bills will invite him back on a cap-friendly salary, but you also never know what other team might bid up his untapped talent. Part of the Bills' strategy might depend on what they do with fellow defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy, the two guys Lawson rotated with all season. Both have one year left on their contracts, but they would also represent significant cap savings, should the team decide to drop one and make an offer to Lawson or some other free agent on the market.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.