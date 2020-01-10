Lawson will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Lawson has never lived up to his first-round billing as the 19th overall pick in 2016, but he's also slowly gotten better each season as well. The defensive end just finished his fourth pro season, registering a career-high 6.5 sacks to go with 32 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. We imagine the Bills will invite him back on a cap-friendly salary, but you also never know what other team might bid up his untapped talent. Part of the Bills' strategy might depend on what they do with fellow defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy, the two guys Lawson rotated with all season. Both have one year left on their contracts, but they would also represent significant cap savings, should the team decide to drop one and make an offer to Lawson or some other free agent on the market.