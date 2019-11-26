Play

Lawson recorded two sacks across 27 defensive reps in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Lawson had a knack for finding Brandon Allen on Sunday, recording two sacks in a single game for just the second time in his career. The veteran is playing in a rotational role this season, playing in 45 percent of the team's defensive snaps on the year, but he has still managed to record a new career high in sacks.

