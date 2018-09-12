Bills' Shaq Lawson: Unable to practice
Lawson, who suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, is not practicing Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Lawson saw action on 44 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 (a number that obviously would have been higher had he finished the contest) and logged one tackle and one pass defensed. Lawson is part of a three-man rotation at defensive end with Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy, so those two veterans would likely see more time in Week 2 if Lawson can't rally to play.
