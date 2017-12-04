Lawson (ankle) is considered week-to-week, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Lawson suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Patriots and was carted to the locker room. He was later seen leaving the locker room in a walking boot, which surely doesn't bode well for his status for Week 14. Expect some clarity on Lawson's status once the Bills release their first injury report from practice.

