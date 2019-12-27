Play

Lawson (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional contest against the Jets.

Lawson didn't practice in any capacity this week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 25-year-old will target a return to the field during the postseason.

