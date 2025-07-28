Thompson (Achilles) is practicing for the Bills during training camp, Alex Brasky of Bills Digest reports.

Thompson missed all but four games with the Panthers in 2024 due to a torn Achilles, but he still landed a one-year deal with the Bills in June and appears ready to go for the 2025 season. The linebacker also only played in two games in 2023 after breaking his fibula. Before that, though, he had recorded 100 or more tackles in four consecutive seasons, and he might be able to play a role in Buffalo if he can stay on the field.