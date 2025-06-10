The Bills signed Thompson (Achilles) to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Thompson sat out the majority of the 2024 season after tearing his Achilles, but that didn't deter Buffalo from bringing him aboard on a short-term deal. He has played in just six games over the past two years combined, and he just turned 31 in April, but he could still play a significant role on the Bills' defense in 2025 if he can manage to remain available.