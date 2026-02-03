Thompson tallied 56 total tackles (33 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble over 12 regular-season contests in 2025.

Thompson played just six regular-season games during his final two seasons in Carolina but stayed relatively healthy in his first year with the Bills. He started six games in 2025, recording 37 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble during those contests. Additionally, the 31-year-old made a significant impact during the Bills' two playoff games, tallying 13 total tackles and an interception. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Thompson will likely find work with a team in need of inside linebacker depth ahead of 2026.