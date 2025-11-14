Thompson (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Thompson fully participated in practice in both the Thursday and Friday sessions, a positive sign for the weakside linebacker's chances to suit up for Sunday's game. Prior to injuring his hamstring the veteran played in five games for the Bills where he logged 27 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and defensed two passes. If available for Sunday, Thompson will likely share rotational linebacker duties with other Bills defenders such as Matt Milano and Dorian Williams (groin).