Thompson will not participate in Sunday's training camp practice after injuring his hamstring during Friday's session, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was sidelined for all but four games with the Panthers last season due to a torn Achillles, but he was cleared to participate in practices once training camp opened in July. The veteran linebacker is now working through a hamstring issue, and the Bills will likely manage the injury conservatively to avoid aggravation. Thompson is projected to serve in a depth role at linebacker, and his absence would open the door for Edefuan Ulofoshio and Joe Andreessen to work with the second-team defense. Even if fully healthy, it's unclear whether Thompson will participate in preseason games, starting with Saturday's opener against the Giants.