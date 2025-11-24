Thompson recorded four tackles (zero solo) in Buffalo's loss to Houston on Thursday night.

Making his return from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 8, Thompson played 58 percent of the defensive snaps and saw another 11 snaps on special teams. With Terrel Bernard (elbow) looking at an extended absence, Thompson could be a candidate for increased action on defense. The veteran linebacker has recorded 32 tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass breakups across seven games this season.