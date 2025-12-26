Thompson (neck) has avoided an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Thompson was looking iffy for Sunday after being deemed a limited participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. However, he was able to log a full practice Friday and is set to suit up versus Philadelphia. Thompson played just 11 defensive snaps against Cleveland this past Sunday due to the neck issue and wasn't able to take the field in the second half, but it turns out the injury won't sideline him further.