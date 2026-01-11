Bills' Shaq Thompson: Good to go vs. Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (neck) is active for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Jaguars.
Thompson played through a neck injury in Week 17 before resting Week 18, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play in Sunday's playoff game. The veteran linebacker finished the regular season with 56 tackles (33 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble over 12 games.
