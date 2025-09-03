Bills' Shaq Thompson: In line to play Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (hamstring) is not listed on Buffalo's injury report Wednesday.
Thompson hurt his hamstring early in training camp and didn't play in any preseason contests. However, his ability to practice Wednesday suggests he should be good to go for Sunday's Week 1 matchup versus Baltimore. Thompson is slated to work in a depth role at linebacker for the Bills this season.
