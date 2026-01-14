Thompson (neck) was limited in practice Wednesday.

The 31-year-old appears to still be recovering from a neck injury he suffered in Week 16 against the Browns. Other than resting in Week 18, the injury hasn't stopped Thompson from playing (averaged 43.5 snaps in Week 17 and the wild-card round). The 10-year veteran will likely need to log at least a limited practice again Thursday for a chance to play Saturday.