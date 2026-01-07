Thompson (neck) is listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Thompson was limited in advance of Buffalo's loss to the Eagles in Week 17 due to his neck injury, but he was cleared to suit up for that game without being assigned an official injury designation. The veteran linebacker was then among starters who rested Week 18. Barring any setbacks in practice Thursday and/or Friday, Thompson can be expected to gain clearance for Sunday's wild-card round matchup on the road against Jacksonville.