Bills' Shaq Thompson: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
Thompson sustained a neck injury during the first quarter of the Bills' Week 16 win over the Browns, which prevented him from returning to the game. His ability to practice in a limited capacity -- albeit in a walkthrough -- indicates the veteran linebacker is day-to-day. Thompson would likely need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles.