Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Thompson (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Thompson was held out of the Bills' Week 9 win over the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise that he'll remain sidelined at Wednesday's practice. The 31-year-old likely needs to upgrade to at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Week 10 contest against the Dolphins. If Thompson returns Sunday, he's expected to operate as the Bills' top reserve inside linebacker.